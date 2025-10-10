Thomas produced 22 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's preseason loss to the Suns.

Thomas ultimately settled for a one-year qualifying offer to stay with the Nets in early September, and he's all set to reprise his role as the team's top scoring option in 2025-26. The 2021 first-rounder will be aiming to take a leap as a playmaker, and his six dimes Friday are certainly an encouraging sight in that regard. Health remains a concern for Thomas, given that he's never played more than 67 regular-season games in his career.