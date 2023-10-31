Thomas amassed 33 points (10-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 12-14 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes during Monday's 133-121 victory over Charlotte.

Thomas, who is known for his volatile scoring booms, has now logged three consecutive 30-point games to start the season. Defenses will begin keying in on him, and his prolific efficiency can't be sustained, but his bucket getting is fueled by physicality that isn't going anywhere. His lone and perpetual weakness is a 30.8 percent clip from beyond the arc.