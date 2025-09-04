Thomas (hamstring) signed his one-year, $6 million qualifying offer with the Nets on Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Thomas and the Nets were unable to come to an agreement on a long-term deal. By signing this qualifying offer, Thomas will have a full no-trade clause and will be able to hit unrestricted free agency next offseason. Charania notes that at least 10 NBA teams will be positioned to have ample cap space, and Thomas will have plenty of motivation to produce a big season. Thomas averaged 24.0 points, 3.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 31.2 minutes per game last season, but he appeared in only 25 regular-season contests because of hamstring injuries.