Thomas (hamstring) is out for Friday's game against the Pistons, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Thomas will need to miss at least one game after exiting Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to left hamstring tightness. The severity of his injury remains unknown, but the star guard's next chance to play comes Sunday against the Knicks. Rookie first-rounder Egor Demin could get an opportunity in the first unit in Thomas' stead Friday.