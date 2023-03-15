Johnson closed Tuesday's 121-107 loss to Oklahoma City with 23 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal over 39 minutes.

Johnson contributed across the board in this one and nearly secured a double-double with his work on the glass. He put together his best scoring performance since March 1 and also recorded a steal in his second straight game. The North Carolina product is averaging 17.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists so far in March (seven games).