Nets' Caris LeVert: Stellar performance in victory
LeVert compiled 19 points (7-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 110-109 victory over Miami.
LeVert had arguably the best game of his career, pulling down a season-high 12 rebounds to go with a full stat line. He was integral in the Nets coming away with the victory, and apart from two questionable efforts, he has been coming on strong over the past month. Given his afforded playing time and associated production, he needs to be owned in all leagues right now.
