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Pistons' Caris LeVert: Listed as questionable
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RotoWire Staff
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LeVert (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Magic.
The Pistons are considering giving LeVert the night off Monday. If the veteran swingman is given the green light to play, however, he could join the starting lineup in place of the doubtful Duncan Robinson (hip) at shooting guard.