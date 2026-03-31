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Pistons' Caris LeVert: Listed as questionable
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1 min read
LeVert (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Toronto.
LeVert is at risk of sitting out the second part of this back-to-back set. Ausar Thompson and Ronald Holland could pick up some extra minutes if LeVert winds up missing Tuesday's contest.
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