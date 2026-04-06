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Pistons' Caris LeVert: Ruled out Monday
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RotoWire Staff
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LeVert (knee) is out for Monday's game against the Magic.
The Pistons are giving LeVert the night off for maintenance purposes. The likes of Kevin Huerter, Ronald Holland and Javonte Green all have a chance to play a sizable role for the banged-up Pistons on Monday.