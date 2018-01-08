Nets' Caris LeVert: Will play Monday
LeVert (groin) will play Monday against Toronto, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
A groin issue kept LeVert on the shelf for each of the last two games, but the Michigan product confirmed at shootaround that he's "100 percent" ready to return to action Monday night. With DeMarre Carroll (knee) already ruled out, LeVert could see a slight bump in minutes, and there's a decent chance he'll enter the starting lineup in Carroll's place.
