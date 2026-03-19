Johnson recorded 12 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 27 minutes during the Nets' 121-92 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday.

The Thunder led by as many as 42 points during Wednesday's game, which prompted both teams to empty the bench in the fourth quarter. That gave Johnson the opportunity for an extended run, and the undrafted rookie out of Auburn capitalized by scoring 10 points in the second half while connecting on all four of his field-goal attempts. He has scored in double digits in back-to-back games and could see more playing time moving forward if Noah Clowney were to miss time, as the latter left in the first quarter of Wednesday's game due to a right wrist sprain.