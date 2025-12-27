The Nets signed Johnson to a two-way contract Friday.

Johnson joined the Cavaliers for Summer League and training camp but was eventually waived in mid-October. The Auburn product appeared in 16 G League games for the Cleveland Charge before latching on with Brooklyn, during which he averaged 12.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks in 25.5 minutes per contest. The undrafted rookie will provide frontcourt depth for the Nets, though he'll likely spend the majority of his time with their G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.