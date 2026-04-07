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Johnson won't start Tuesday's game against the Bucks, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Johnson got the starting nod in Sunday's win over Washington but will slide to the second unit Tuesday. As a reserve this season (14 games), he has averaged 7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 20.0 minutes per contest.

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