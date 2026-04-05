Nets' Chaney Johnson: Starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson will start Sunday versus the Wizards, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Nic Claxton (hand) is out, so Johnson will earn his first start of the season. Johnson owns per-36 averages of 13.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
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