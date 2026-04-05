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Johnson will start Sunday versus the Wizards, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Nic Claxton (hand) is out, so Johnson will earn his first start of the season. Johnson owns per-36 averages of 13.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

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