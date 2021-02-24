Jordan recorded 10 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT), eight rebounds and four blocks in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 127-118 win over the Kings.

Jordan has been in and out of the starting five lately as coach Steve Nash tinkers with the rotation. Tuesday marked Jordan's second start in the past five games, and he responded by blocking four shots for a second straight game. Jordan has also now recorded at least one block in seven straight contests.