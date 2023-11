Smith (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup versus the Raptors, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Smith will miss a fifth straight game due to a lower back strain. Ben Simmons (hip) and Cam Thomas (ankle) also remain out, so Lonnie Walker should continue to see heavy usage behind Spencer Dinwiddie and Mikal Bridges. Smith's next chance to play will come Thursday versus the Hornets.