Smith (undisclosed) played six minutes off the bench in Saturday's 120-116 preseason loss to the Hornets and went scoreless (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) while adding a rebound, two assists and a steal.

Smith is competing for a roster spot before the 2025-26 season opener against the Spurs on Oct. 22. The lack of minutes he had in this game doesn't bode well for his chances. Still, at least he was healthy enough to play after missing Monday's exhibition against the Thunder.