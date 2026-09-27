Smith agreed to a contract with Miami on Sunday, Chris Haynes of NBA TV reports.

The specifics of the deal haven't been made public, and it's possible it's strictly a training camp deal. Under any circumstance, the veteran has a legitimate chance of being on the active roster come the start of the 2026-27 campaign. The 2017 No. 9 overall pick has bounced around the league since being drafted, making stops in Dallas, New York, Detroit, Portland, Charlotte and Brooklyn. In 326 regular-season games combined for those clubs, he averaged 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals. If Smith lands a spot in the Heat's rotation, he may play sparingly, likely seeing the floor only when his defensive skills are needed.