The Mavericks signed Smith to a training camp contract Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Smith rejoins the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft out of NC State. The 26-year-old guard has since bounced around the league, including stints with the Knicks, Pistons, Trail Blazers, Hornets and Nets. His most recent stint in the league was with Brooklyn during the 2023-24 campaign, where he made 56 appearances, averaging 6.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 43.5 percent from the field (career high) and 29.4 percent from three-point range. After failing to find a new team in the NBA last season, Smith went overseas and played for Real Madrid in Liga ACB before parting ways with the team on Feb. 18.