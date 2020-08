Hall (ankle) is expected to play during Monday's Game 1 against the Raptors, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Hall missed two of the Nets' final three seeding games due to a sprained ankle, but he was a full go in practice Saturday and will be available. In the bubble, he averaged 6.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 17.0 minutes.