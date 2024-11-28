Finney-Smith is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to a left ankle sprain.
The Nets are missing Dennis Schroder (personal) and Cam Thomas (hamstring), while Cameron Johnson (ankle) is questionable, so the Nets need all the personnel available they can get for Friday. If Finney-Smith is unable to go, then Trendon Watford and Tyrese Martin could be in line to see more minutes.
