Nets general manager Sean Marks said Tuesday that Powell has been limited by left knee tendinopathy since the Summer League, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Powell was selected by the Nets with the No. 22 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but he missed the entire Summer League with a knee issue. Marks said the hope is that Powell will return at some point during the preseason, but it's clear the team will take a cautious approach early on.