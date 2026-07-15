Nets' Drake Powell: Bounces back with 18 points Tuesday

Powell finished with 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebounds, two steals and one block across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 115-83 Summer League win over the Kings.

Powell combined for just five points in his first two Las Vegas Summer League appearances. However, he turned it around Tuesday to finish second on the team in scoring behind Egor Demin, who ended with 22 points. Powell, the 2025 No. 22 overall pick, had a few quality performances in his 63 regular-season appearances during the 2025-26 campaign, though he was unproductive more often than not. While the 20-year-old is still adjusting to life at the NBA level, he will be expected to play better in 2026-27.