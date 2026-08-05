Nets' Drake Powell: Searching for better results

Powell (rest) is looking to improve this season following a poor rookie campaign in 2025-26.

Powell struggled to make an impression on either end of the floor during his rookie year, averaging 6.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.6 steals per game while shooting just 40.2 percent from the floor over 63 regular-season appearances (24 starts) in 2025-26. While it appears unlikely he'll start the new year in the first unit, Powell should at least have a leg up on veterans Keon Ellis and Terance Mann for Brooklyn's backup role at shooting guard before training camp kicks off in September.