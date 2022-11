Harris finished with 15 points (5-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block over 33 minutes during Thursday's 109-107 win over Portland.

Harris has scored in double figures in two of his last three games, but he's struggled to consistently produce through the first month of the season. After beginning the season in a bench role, Harris has started each of his team's last 10 matchups, averaging 8.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 28.6 minutes over that stretch.