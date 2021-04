Irving was assessed two technical fouls and ejected from Saturday's game against the Lakers, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

The 29-year-old and Dennis Schroder were both ejected early in the third quarter of Saturday's contest, which marks the first career ejection for both players. Irving had 18 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), and four rebounds in 21 minutes before being sent to the locker room.