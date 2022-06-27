Irving has opted into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After a rumor-filled start to the offseason for the Nets, the team can take a deep breath with Irving re-establishing his commitment to the team and fellow superstar Kevin Durant. With Irving back on board alongside Durant and Ben Simmons, Brooklyn seems poised to make a run at winning a title next season. The 30-year-old is now slated to become an unrestricted free agent come the 2023 offseason.