Irving recorded 39 points (12-20 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one block and four steals in 42 minutes during Sunday's 115-114 loss to the Celtics.

Irving was extremely efficient en route to his third straight game with at least 30 points. The point guard finished with at least five rebounds and five assists in the same game for the fourth time over his last five appearances, and he also tied his season high with four assists. Since becoming a full-time player (12 games), Irving has averaged 28.5 points, 7.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 40.8 minutes per game.