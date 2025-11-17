Claxton finished Sunday's 129-106 victory over the Wizards with 17 points (5-7 FG, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and four blocks over 30 minutes.

Claxton turned in another strong all-around game, needing only seven field-goal attempts to tack on 17 points. He was effective in other ways, making an impact at the rim by snagging eight boards for the third time in five games and swatting away a season-best four blocks. Brooklyn hasn't found much team success so far this year, but Claxton's performance Sunday was a big reason the team secured its second victory.