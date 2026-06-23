Bulls' Nic Claxton: Heading to Chicago

The Nets traded Claxton (finger) and the No. 33 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft to the Bulls and Timberwolves, respectively, in exchange for Julius Randle and the No. 28 overall pick in this year's draft, Shams Charania of ESPN reports Monday.

Claxton will head to Chicago after spending the first seven years of his career with the Nets. The big man appeared in 69 regular-season games (68 starts) in 2025-26, averaging 11.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.7 steals in 27.8 minutes per contest. He missed the team's final five games with a sprained finger, though he's expected to be ready for training camp. Claxton is under contract through the 2027-28 campaign.