Claxton accumulated 10 points (5-7 FG), 13 rebounds, two assists and four blocks over 28 minutes during Sunday's 102-94 victory over the Wizards.

Claxton returned to the hardwood after an eight-game absence and made his presence felt, recording a double-double and swatting four shots. Claxton should remain Brooklyn's starting center as long as he's healthy and represents a good bet for double-doubles almost on a nightly basis, giving him a decent floor even if his scoring totals aren't very high.