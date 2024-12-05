Claxton provided 16 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 99-90 victory over Indiana.

It was an efficient night from the floor for Claxton, who matched his season high in scoring that he set back during the Oct. 29 loss to the Nuggets. The 25-year-old big man's role has fluctuated under head coach Jordi Fernandez this season, and he's also dealt with various injuries, but his production is beginning to stabilize a bit in the past few weeks. Over his last six games (four starts), Claxton is averaging 10.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 24.8 minutes per contest while shooting 65.2 percent from the field. While it's also worth noting he knocked down his first three-pointer of the year Wednesday, fantasy managers still shouldn't expect outside scoring to become a habit for Claxton.