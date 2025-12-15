Claxton finished with 10 points (5-8 FG), three rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Sunday's 127-82 win over Milwaukee.

The Nets ran away with this game early, so the team was able to pull their foot off the gas and give the key players some rest down the stretch. Claxton is in the midst of a terrific campaign with averages of 13.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.3 blocks across 21 regular-season games.