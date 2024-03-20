Claxton is questionable for Thursday's game against Milwaukee due to an illness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Claxton hasn't missed a game since late December, but it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up Thursday due to his illness. Over 10 appearances in March, he's averaged 13.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 blocks in 30.5 minutes per game. If he's sidelined, Day'Ron Sharpe and Trendon Watford are candidates to handle increased roles.