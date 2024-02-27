Claxton logged 10 points (5-5 FG), four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal over 21 minutes during Monday's 111-86 victory over the Grizzlies.

Claxton maximized his minutes, posting a perfect showing from the field while making a strong defensive impact in Brooklyn's dominant showing Monday. Tuesday's game against Orlando isn't exactly a boom spot for Claxton, as he has averaged 7.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks across two prior games versus the Magic this season.