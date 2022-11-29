Claxton ended Monday's 109-102 win over the Magic with 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 36 minutes.

Since missing the Nov. 20 game against the Grizzlies due to personal reasons, Claxton has been on a tear and continues to show why he won the starting center role. He's scored in double digits in each of his last five appearances, posting three double-doubles and recording multiple blocks four times in that span. Claxton has six double-doubles in November and is averaging 11.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game in the current month.