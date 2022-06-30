Claxton and the Nets agreed Thursday to a two-year, $20 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Claxton's role has increased each season with Brooklyn. Last year, he averaged 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 20.7 minutes. He also saw 24.5 minutes per game in the Nets' four playoff games, averaging 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals. The Nets' roster appears primed to undergo major change with Kevin Durant requesting a trade, but unless the team gets a center in return or makes a move in free agency, Claxton should again be in line for a bigger role.