O'Neale racked up 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds, 11 assists and one block over 37 minutes during Thursday's 109-107 win over the Trail Blazers.

O'Neale's play was on another level in this one, as he certainly didn't seem to be a candidate for this type of production after being held to three points, two boards and one assist in his last contest. However, the Baylor product has been putting up solid numbers across the board of late, averaging 8.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 35.1 minutes over his last five matchups.