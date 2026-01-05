Mann provided six points (2-5 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 127-115 win over the Nuggets.

Mann filled up the box score Sunday, but he still hasn't scored at least 15 points since the Nov. 5 win in Indiana. The 29-year-old swingman continues to start for the Nets, though he has averaged a quiet 5.6 points, 4.1 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 0.9 blocks and 0.7 steals in 26.8 minutes per game over his last seven outings.