Mann amassed 21 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and six rebounds across 23 minutes during Monday's 137-109 loss to the Rockets.

Mann put up a season-high 21 points to lead the team in scoring Monday. The Nets are 0-4 to open the campaign, but Mann has been a bright spot with averages of 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 24.3 minutes per contest. That's despite a small usage rate of 14.6 percent.