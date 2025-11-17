Martin ended with 20 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes during Sunday's 129-106 win over the Wizards.

Martin showed up in a big way off the bench Sunday, making the most of his chances on the offensive end. This was an unexpected performance from the 26-year-old, who had been held to 11 total points over his previous four games entering Sunday. Martin has shown flashes of potential here and there but hasn't put together much consistency thus far.