Williams closed with 11 points (3-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, five assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 106-102 loss to the Suns.

Williams has lost playing time to Drake Powell, but Powell disappeared from the rotation after going scoreless over just eight minutes. His exit was likely due to a lingering knee issue, and the Nets used Williams to pick up the slack. Williams' fantasy value is capped while dealing with Powell and Noah Clowney for playing time.