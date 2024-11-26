Williams logged 19 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Monday's 128-120 victory over the Warriors.

Despite Dennis Schroder's return, Williams made his second consecutive start due to additional gaps on the roster. While injuries marred Williams' tenure with Memphis, he's started off strong with his new team, providing an average of 21.8 minutes off the bench. Monday's encouraging double-double could result in more playing time for the former first-round pick.