Nets' Ziaire Williams: Starting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams is in the starting lineup for Friday's matchup with the 76ers.
Williams is getting the start with Michael Porter (back) unavailable, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Terance Mann, Egor Demin, Noah Clowney and Nic Claxton. Williams is hit-or-miss, but he'll have a lot of shots falling his way Friday, so he could be someone to consider streaming in deep leagues if you need some points and triples.
