Nick Collison: Retiring from basketball
Collison announced Thursday that he is retiring from professional basketball, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Collison just wrapped up his 14th NBA season, all of which came with the Seattle/Oklahoma City franchise, but he became nothing more than a veteran presence for the team over his last two seasons, appearing in just 35 total games. Collison finishes his NBA career having played the third most games in franchise history and accumulated 4,701 rebounds, which is the fourth most Seattle/Oklahoma City history.
