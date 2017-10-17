Thunder's Nick Collison: Appears in one preseason game
Collison played just under seven minutes in his only appearance this preseason.
Collison saw significant decreases across the board -- averaging just 6.4 minutes over 20 games -- a season ago. The departure of last season's backup center Enes Kanter leaves that role open, however the Thunder signed third-year center Dakari Johnson to a two-year, guaranteed deal this offseason. This, paired with Collison's sharp decrease in playing time over the past two seasons, makes it unlikely for Collison to see a significantly increased role this season.
