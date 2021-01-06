Williams-Goss agreed to a contract Tuesday with Russian club Lokomotiv Kuban, Eurohoops.net reports.

After being selected by the Jazz with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Williams-Goss spent one season apiece in Serbia and Greece before joining Utah for the 2019-20 campaign. The point guard didn't make much of an impression over his 10 appearances with the Jazz as a rookie, prompting the team to release him during the preseason. With no other NBA teams interested in scooping up the 26-year-old point guard, he'll return overseas to continue his career.