Williams-Goss will not play Wednesday against the Grizzlies due to a sprained ankle, Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
No real fantasy implications here, as the Jazz play a tight rotation and Williams-Goss has not been a part of it for the vast majority of the season. The former Gonzaga standout hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Jan. 8.
