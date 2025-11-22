site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Questionable to return
RotoWire Staff
Gordon is listed as questionable to return for Friday's game against Houston due to a right hamstring strain.
Gordon has been nursing a hamstring injury recently and he aggravated the injury Friday night. Look for Spencer Jones and Zeke Nnaji to see more action while Gordon is idle.
