Gordon (calf) will play in Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Timberwolves on Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Gordon will shed his questionable tag and return to action after missing Thursday's Game 3 loss due to left calf tightness. The veteran forward has averaged 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 33.0 minutes per contest over two first-round appearances.